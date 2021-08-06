John Lawrence

John Henry Lawrence, 84, of Spooner passed away on July 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
John was born on December 6, 1936, in Bashaw, Wisconsin, to William and Sylvia (Corner) Lawrence. In 1977, he married Sandra Daniels, with whom he had one daughter, Wendy. Over the course of his life, John worked in many fields, including logging, construction, and truck driving.
His early life allowed him fantastic travels to the southwest and western states. John was a consummate sportsman, possessing a deep love of nature and the outdoors. These experiences became vivid stories he shared with family and friends.
A logical and practical man, he expressed his love and friendship through his deeds. Whether it was through jumping into the fray to help a crew screed the cement he drove to the site or stopping to help a stranger with a flat tire, John spread kindness in his acts. In his later life, John battled a rare neurological disorder, yet he could still play a mean hand of cribbage, resulting in more than a few skunks for his daughter and son-in-law.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, his daughter, Wendy, and his grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William and Sylvia; his brothers, George, Vernon, and Perry; and his sisters, Francis, and Verona.
A private interment will be held at the Spooner Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.