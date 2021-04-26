John Kohler, 89, of Spooner died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
John was born on June 29, 1931, to Peter and Ellen (Disch) Kohler. John was raised in Argyle and graduated high school there with the Class of 1949. In 1950 he was united in marriage to Patricia Driscoll in Janesville.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. It was during his enlistment that he served in the Color Guard for Eisenhower's inauguration.
After his discharge, he worked at Ossit Church Furniture Company for several years before moving his family to Fontana to build houses, eventually starting his own business, KG Builders. In 1979, he and Pat and son, Don, moved to Springbrook, where he continued his carpentry business as Long John's Construction.
He and Pat spent several years in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada, before retiring to their woods near Trego in 1999.
John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patricia; sons, John and Tom; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and John Anderson; son-in-law, Wayne Ratzenberger; daughter-in-law, Sheri Kohler; grandsons, Eric Anderson and John Miller; granddaughter, Trisha Kohler; and many nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents; son, Donald Kohler; daughter, Nancy Ratzenberger; brothers, Robert and Henry; and sister, Ellen Lane.
A family graveside service with military honors will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of Long John's life will be held at a later date (probably at The Prime).
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for John’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.