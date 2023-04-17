John James Roat

John James Roat, 68, of Sarona, WI, formally of Oak Lawn, IL, passed away April 15, 2023, at Barron Care & Rehab. He was born August 7, 1954, in Chicago, IL, to Richard and Geraldine (Buzz) Roat. He was married in Worth, IL, on June 19, 1987, to Annette Elder.

John loved to vacation in Florida while wearing the loudest possible colors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with friends and family. John could always be found at Klopps during Happy Hour laughing and razzing with the owner, Shannon. John, Dick and Terry, commonly referred to as “The Three Stooges,” always had each others’ back no matter what life threw at them.

