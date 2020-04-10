John "Jack" Efaw, 74, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was born on May 3, 1945 in Superior to George and Evelyn Efaw.
Jack lived in Spooner and graduated from Spooner High School in 1963. He married the love of his life, Ilona (Lona) Axelsen, on August 17, 1968, in Minneapolis. They lived in Mound, Minnesota, Ames, Iowa, and Fremont, Nebraska, before settling in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1995. They loved sharing adventures together for over 51 years.
Jack was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He served on the church council for many years.
Jack was the quintessential salesman — his honest work ethic and infectious laughter and great smile endeared him to all he worked with. He and Lona made a great team when they became real estate brokers in Missouri and Kansas for the past 23 years.
Jack loved sailing — his passion was his catamaran. He loved nothing more than being on the water and spending time with family and friends.
Jack was a true gentleman and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Lona, of Kansas City; sons, Jeff (Jamie) of Omaha, and Jason of Omaha; grandchildren, Riley, Jack, Karlie, and Kate Efaw, and McKayla (Zach) Ellenberger, all of Omaha; nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, George Efaw.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
