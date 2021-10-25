John Bruder Jr.

John Carl Bruder Jr., 92, of Fishers, Indiana, passed away October 21, 2021.
John was born June 18, 1929, in Urbana, Illinois, the son of John C. Bruder Sr. and Christal P. Bruder.
He was a 1947 graduate of Danville High School in Danville, Illinois. He attended the University of Illinois and he served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.
John enjoyed a 55-year career in the insurance industry where he achieved many industry awards. The majority of his career was spent working for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance company. He was a past president of the Danville Underwriters Association.
He was actively involved in projects and organizations in the Danville community and was a past president of Danville American Business Club, past president of Danville Rotary International, past Exalted Ruler of Danville Elks Lodge, 332, and past president of the Danville Public Library Board.
John had a great love for the lakes and beauty in northern Wisconsin and purchased a family “cabin” home there in 1967. In 1980 he moved from Danville and established his business in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to be closer to his family (son) and the lake property. His service to his community continued in Eau Claire.
He purchased several homes in Arizona and Indiana and divided time between Arizona and Wisconsin and finally between Wisconsin, Fishers, and Ft. Myers, Florida. John loved the sunshine and warmth!
John is survived by his daughter, Carla Jo (Douglas) McFarland of Fishers, Indiana; grandchildren, Robert “Rob” John (Ana) Bruder of Winter Garden, Florida, and Kelsey Marie (Neil) Loeb of Winter Garden, Florida; two great-granddaughters, Anabella “Bella” Bruder and Lexi Marie Loeb; sister, Marilyn R. Camp of Carmel, Indiana; niece, Cheryl L. Camp of Carmel, Indiana; brother-in-law, M. Rae (Rita) Lewis of Richmond, Virginia; and other nieces and nephews.
John is proceeded in death by his parents; wife of 43 years, Melva J. Bruder; and his son, Robert “Bob” E. Bruder.
At John’s request, no services will be held. Cremation rites and burial will be in Springhill Cemetery, Danville, Illinois, next to his wife, Melva, and his son, Bob.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com.
