...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. In Minnesota, Pine
County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
John Beiswanger, age 59, of Stone Lake, WI, died March 14th, 2022, due to a tragic accident. He was born May 15, 1962, to Herb & Eunice Beiswanger. He grew up in Ridgeland, WI, and graduated from Barron High School in 1980. John served in the Army Reserve and National Guard. He drove school bus and did road construction. He drove truck for several companies over the years, but his best job was driving for USF Holland at Tomah, WI. John married Lori Stokke in 1990 and they had two sons. John was a proud father. We had so much fun with our sons! John and Lori lived in LaCrosse and Tomah while raising their family. In 2016, they moved to their home on Slim Creek Flowage near Stone Lake, WI. John loved his home on the lake. He liked to fish, hunt, walk in the woods, cut wood, ride snowmobile and ATV, cook over a campfire and feed the birds. John and Lori enjoyed several trips and were planning a trip to Alaska. John especially enjoyed the National Parks. John never missed a deer-hunting season, with family and friends at the Ridgeland Club, near Gordon, WI.
Your family loves you, John. You will be missed by a lot of people. You left us too soon! John is survived by his wife: Lori; two sons: Matthew (Sondra Sauer) and Michael; brother: Chuck; sister: Vicki (Gordy) Knutson; mother & father-in-law: Delvin & Judy Stokke; brothers-in-law: Bill (Laurie) Stokke, Randy (Bobbie) Stokke & Tyler Stokke; sisters-in-law: Ruth Kay & Julie (Chad) Schlough; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew and other relatives.
