Joan Snell

Joan E. Snell, 87, of Spooner died at Spooner Health on the 21st day of the 21st week of the 21st year in the 21st century (May 21, 2021).
Joan was born on January 18, 1934, in Rice Lake to Clarence and Mabel Reiten.
Joan married Darrel Snell of Spooner in 1955, and after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in education, she spent the majority of her teaching career in the Shell Lake public schools. Joan taught physical education and coached volleyball and track.
Darrel and Joan retired in 1990 and enjoyed life to the fullest surrounded by a wonderful group of lifelong friends that were the envy of the family. This group would get together at a moment’s notice, and fun was inevitable.
Joan was an avid sports fan and loved her Spooner Rails, Shell Lake Lakers, and Wisconsin Badgers. Most of all she enjoyed the Green Bay Packers and would make a cocktail wager with anyone willing to challenge her beloved Packers.
Her passion after losing their son Ed to cancer in 1995 was her volunteer fundraising efforts for Regional Hospice, and she continued that effort until only recently. In the last few months of her life she became a patient of Hospice and was treated with kindness and dignity.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Darrel; sons, Joe (Julie) of Spooner, Dan (Gloria), Sussex, and Steve and Patty Mann of Cumberland; her grandchildren, Kara (Kelsey) Monahan, Chris Mann, Zak Snell, Sarah (Ryan) Farr, Matt, Mason, and Riley Snell; and great-grandchildren, Kennedy Monahan and Addison Farr.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clayton; sister, Eleanor; and son, Ed.
Visitation will be at Spooner Funeral Home on Friday, May 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. and also at 10 a.m. on Saturday immediately preceding the service.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, at Spooner Funeral Home with Sandy Johnson officiating.
Pallbearers are Zak, Matt, Mason and Riley Snell, Kelsey Monahan, and Ryan Farr.
Burial will be at Spooner Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Tracks Grill and Bar immediately following the ceremony.
Flowers are always appreciated, but the family requests people consider donating to Regional Hospice to continue their efforts in supporting individuals that need assistance.
