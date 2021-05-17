Joan Newsome

Joan Mary (Roessel) Newsome, 88, of Edina, Minnesota, passed away at home on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Joan’s great love was her family. She delighted in activities that involved them – outings, holiday celebrations, phone conversations. She shared her passion for reading and travel with them as well. Joan traveled widely, both at home and abroad with trips to Italy, England, Norway, France, and the Czech Republic.
She was a member of a non-fiction book club, also attended by her daughters, for 16 years. One of the happiest times of her life was spent in the pursuit of an Associate of Arts Degree from Normandale Community College, which allowed her to explore her many and varied interests.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Wayne Prochniak) and Kathryn (Thomas Herr); grandchildren, Carolyn Castonguay (Nick), Alexandria Herr, and Christopher Herr; great-granddaughters, Claire and Aubrey Castonguay; sister, Sandra Johnson; brother, Allen Roessel; nieces, Gail Roessel and Debbie Wiitala (Wade); and nephew, Keith Roessel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Max” Newsome; her parents, Norbert and Florence Roessel; and her siblings, Corinne Brozic, Milton (Bud) Roessel, and Marlene Roessel.
A private funeral will be held at a later time, with interment at Wascott Cemetery.
Donations in Joan’s memory can be made to Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minnesota, or donate a book to your local library.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Joan’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
