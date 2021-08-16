Joan Kramer

Joan Phyllis Kramer (Giese), 95, born in Milwaukee, passed away in Edina, Minnesota, on August 13, 2021.
She obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison. She loved her career working in libraries in St. Paul and Columbus, Ohio.
After retiring to Burnett County, Wisconsin, in 1980, they built their own house, gardened, did pottery, watercolor painting, helped found Lakeside Lutheran Community Church, built houses for Habitat for Humanity, and volunteered extensively for the Burnett County Democratic Party. She was also a member of the Spooner Study Club for many years.
She is survived by Fred, her beloved husband of 72 years; daughter, Kay Kramer (Sally Johnson); son, Scott Kramer; grandsons, Christopher Kramer and David Kramer; sisters-in-law, Betsy Norcia (Dale) and Doris Kramer; and two nieces and five nephews.
Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 23, at Lakeside Community Lutheran Church in Webster at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning an hour before.
Memorials can be made to Lakeside Community Lutheran Church, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) or Lutheran World Relief.
