Jimmy King, born July 7, 1934; died December 6, 2021, aged 87. Son of Sarah King and Charles Holmes Jr.
Jimmy was a St. Croix tribal member and a Korean War veteran, serving overseas as a U.S. Marine in a helicopter support battalion. Jimmy spent his childhood in the Webb Lake and Ladysmith areas before touring the United States as a young man, eventually settling down in the Twin Cities, where he married Carolyn and started a family.
After a varied career and a return to single-hood, he retired back home to the St. Croix tribal area, where he became well known at the local diner and tribal center. Generous, kind, an endless source of goofy Dad jokes, with a glowing smile, he was loved by everyone who met him, especially children and pets.
Jimmy loved to travel, fish, watch baseball and football, attend powwows, and to learn about everything related to air or space flight.
Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and numerous cousins and half-siblings. Beloved father to Dawn, and dearest friend to Donna and Dave.
Wake will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the St. Croix Tribe’s Lakeside Ceremonial Center in Hertel, Wisconsin, with interment following on Thursday, Dec. 9.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a veteran or senior services fund of your choice.
“What did the Piped Piper say when he dropped his flute? RATS!”
