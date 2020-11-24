Jill Murfield

Jill C. (Salquist) Murfield, a retired domestic engineer, from Spooner was born in Ashland on 26 May 1945 (that puts her at 75 years old for the math-challenged people) and went to go be with her husband (sorry, Dad) on 19 November 2020. She passed away in her sleep surrounded by family.
The family she left behind includes Brad Salquist (brother), Jolene Pelzel (daughter), John Pelzel (Outlaw), Jacquie Murfield (daughter), Jay and Courtney Murfield (her favorite son and daughter-n-law). Jill was blessed with seven grandchildren, Kyle, John, Megan (her travel buddy), Ruby, Aaron, Madison, and Ava, as well as nephews Country and Eric Salquist and numerous cousins and friends.
She left behind allllll her memories, thanks, Mom :): to her everyone. Mom wanted us to give you her furniture and we will throw in one of her memories, so y'all come get it, please. Unfortunately, we will not be having a celebration of life due to the Rona.
If you find it in your heart (God loves a cheerful giver), donations can be made to Regional Hospice Services in Spooner, for they are a nonprofit organization and took good care of Mom. Until next time y'all stay golden.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences for Jill’s family may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
