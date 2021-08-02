Jerome ‘Dave’ Markgren

Jerome David Markgren (Dave), 85, of Spooner passed away peacefully at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Friday, July 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Dave was born to Ernest and Ellen (Hergert) Markgren on March 8, 1936, in Cumberland.
He graduated from Spooner High School in 1956. After graduating, Dave worked for the family bakery in Spooner until his retirement in 2016. He was noted for the tasty Danish coffee cakes and cake donuts.
Dave was in the Spooner National Guard from 1958 to 1966. He was called to Fort Lewis, Washington, during the Berlin Crisis.
Dave met Linda, the love of his life, in 1977, and they were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner on September 23, 1978. Dave and Linda enjoyed an active life together. They participated in bowling, horseshoes, and the Spooner Rodeo Committee. He was always seen in his cowboy hat and boots. They enjoyed dancing and listening to country western music and went on several bus tours to Branson and Nashville. Dave loved spending time with his family fishing at the cabin on Trego Flowage. He was an active member in his church, Trinity Lutheran, in Spooner. Dave enjoyed painting houses and staining furniture.
Dave is survived by his wife, Linda; his brother, Phil (Nancy) Markgren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ellen; and brother, Steve.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 8, at 2 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Heather Kistner officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior at the church. A private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials be made to the Exceptional Rodeo or to Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Jerome’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.