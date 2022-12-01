Jeremy Thomas Visger

Jeremy Thomas Visger, age 43, of Stevens Point, WI, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth, MN, after a long battle with scleroderma.

Jeremy was born in Spooner, WI, on February 26, 1979, to parents Randy and Robbyn (Schultz) Visger. Jeremy was an amazing athlete and played baseball and football at Northwoods High School before he graduated in 1997. After high school, he went on to WITC Rice Lake, where he received his associate degree in architectural design. Right after his graduation in 1999, Jeremy got a job at Wausau Homes in Wausau as an architectural designer. After working there for many years, he transitioned to Vizion Design.

