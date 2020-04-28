Jennifer Perry

Jennifer Annette Perry, 38, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1982 to Elaine Enney and Jesse Perry.
She was a longtime resident of Spooner and never found anywhere that she loved as much. Jenna has a fierce love for her mom, who is missing a piece of her heart now that her little firecracker is gone. Jenna was so protective of her mom that, at the young age of 15, she took off after a thief that had stole her mom’s purse. She got that purse back and the thief’s shoes as he ran right out of them.
She had a special bond with her dad, Jesse, and enjoyed meals out frequently. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and giving all stray animals a place to call home.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Melissa Martin, and brothers, Frank Martin, Les Perry, and Greg Perry.
Welcoming her in the other side are her grandparents, Ruby and Hubert Spelbring, and stepdad, Wayne Enney.
She will be missed, and a celebration of of life will occur at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.