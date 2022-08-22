Jeffrey L. Scalzo

Jeff Scalzo, age 65, a resident of Spooner, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home.

Jeffrey L. Scalzo was born on October 24, 1956, in Spooner to parents William and Lucille (Christner) Scalzo.

