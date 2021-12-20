Jeffrey 'Hipcat' Rundquist

Jeffrey 'Hipcat' Scott Rundquist, 68, a resident of Minong, Wisconsin, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021, at Spooner Health after a short illness.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1953, to Donald and Marie (Lillie) Rundquist of Clear Lake, Wisconsin. Jeff graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1971 and lived in Clear Lake until he moved to Minong in 2009.
He was an owner-operator semi driver for 42 years. On July 17, 2021, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Niggemeier.
He loved spending time with his beloved Boston terriers, fishing, driving his Miata and riding his ATV. His favorite pastime was riding his Harley. He belonged to HD Riders Motorcycle Club.
During the holidays Jeff played Santa. He especially enjoyed seeing the smiles on the kids' faces when he would sit at their table to visit on the Santa Train.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Marie; wife, Bonnie; son, Joshua; stepchildren, Carol Daley, Julie Shetler, Rick (Kathi) Niggemeier, Roberta (Jerry) Schoep, Douglas (Shannon) Niggemeier; brothers, Mark (Edie), Todd (Vickie), Chris (Rose); grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; son, Jeffrey Jr.; and nephew, Benjamin.
Interment and Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.