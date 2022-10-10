...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves up to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some gale force gusts will be possible
Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the strongest winds closest
to shore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Jeffrey Harrison Breaker, age 71, a resident of Trego, died on Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Jeffrey was born on July 8, 1951, in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, the son of Donald and Audrey (Talbot) Breaker. Jeff graduated from Wausau East High School in 1969, and then attended and graduated from UW-Oshkosh with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. Jeff worked at Bertelson Company in Eau Claire and then moved to Spooner, where he worked at the Spooner Memorial Hospital as the Director of Finance and as the Assistance Administrator. In 1991, he left the Hospital and opened Trego Sporting Goods until 2001. He then ended his working career at Mastercraft as a night supervisor in 2020. Jeff married the love of his life, Beverly Baker, on December 14, 1974, at the St. Mary’s rectory in Tomahawk, Wisconsin.
