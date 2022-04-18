Jeffrey A. Thompson

Jeffrey A. Thompson, age 62, of Hastings, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on February 20, 2022.

Jeff was born in Chippewa Falls, WI, on August 11, 1959, to Larry and Sharon Thompson. He married Ann Welu on May 2, 1987, in Dubuque, IA.

