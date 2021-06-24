Jeffery Williams

Jeffery Ray Williams of Spooner died on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Jeffery was born on July 31, 1957, in Beloit to William L. and Beverly M. (Smith) Williams.
He graduated from Hayward High School and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake.
In 1986, he married Adeline Campbell and he moved to Spooner.
He worked at many jobs over the years, a man of many talents.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and served as trustee and elder.
He is survived by his wife, Adeline; two brothers, Jim of California and John of Hayward, and sister-in-law, Vinny Williams of Hayward; stepchildren, Dale Campbell of Birchwood, Sue Radtke of Barron, and Penny Kelley and Jean Campbell of Spooner; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeffery is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary and Jerry; and a sister, Shirley.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner with the funeral service immediately following the visitation. Burial will be at Spooner Cemetery.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
