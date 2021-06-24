Jean Schaefer

Jean Helen Schaefer, 89, passed away peacefully at home with her family in Gordon, on Saturday June 12, 2021. She was born on May 15, 1932 in Baker, Montana, the daughter of John and Mabel (Hankins) Deady.
When Jean was 2 years old, the family moved to Gordon, where home was to Jean for the rest of her life. Jean graduated from Gordon High School in 1950. On June 8, 1951, she was married to James P. Schaefer.
Jean was kept busy lovingly caring for their five children while Jim sailed the Great Lakes. She was always a strong steady force of love and guidance in the lives of her children. Family and extended family always came first. Jean was a truly gifted caregiver straight from the heart of God and used that gifting well as she cared for family and friends around the community.
Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Gordon, a member of the Mothers Club, the Fire Department Auxiliary, the Snowmobile Club, a caterer, and a very familiar face in the many community affairs about town.
Jean loved to garden. She always had a huge vegetable garden and flower beds in which she lovingly tended with great care. Both family and friends benefited from her excellent gardening and canning skills.
Jean loved to bowl. Throughout her bowling years, you would find her name listed under the top bowlers in the Superior Evening Telegram. She also loved to travel and always looked forward to her next trip here and abroad. Her last trip abroad was to Australia and New Zealand.
Jean took great care for family even in their passing. Her kind act of placing Memory Flower Baskets in the Gordon Cemetery every Memorial Day became Jean’s legacy which grew to include family and community members.
Jean’s survivors include three children, Bonnie (Jerry) Van Domelen of Gordon, Roberta Schaefer of Burnsville, Minnesota, and James “Bud” (Martha) Schaefer of Minong; her sister, Janet Trader of Stoughton; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James P. Schaefer; her daughter, Betty Lynn Johnson; her son, John A. Schaefer; her brother, John “Jack” Deady; and her great-granddaughter, Breanna Foix.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, at the Gordon Town Hall, where a gathering will take place immediately following the service. A private interment will be held in Gordon Memorial Cemetery.
Condolences for the family can be left online at brately-nelsonchapels.com.
