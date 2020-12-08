Jean Odden

Jean Miller Odden, 92, passed away peacefully at Glenview Assisted Living in Shell Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Jean was born on July 23, 1928, the only child of Glen and Marie (Heinecki) Miller, who resided in the town of McKinley. Jean graduated from Cumberland High School in 1946. She was a student at the Fairview School of Nursing in Minneapolis, graduating in 1949.
On October 9 of the same year she married Milton D. Odden in Cumberland. Together they had four children and operated a dairy farm in the Heart Lake community of Shell Lake. They also hosted a young man, Benjamin Amposah (Kwame) Bodom, from Ghana, West Africa, for three years while he attended Shell Lake High School.
Jean worked as a registered nurse at the Cumberland hospital and Shell Lake hospital and later as a public health nurse for Washburn County. After raising their family, Jean and Milt established Odden’s Norsk Husflid, a Scandinavian Import Shop in Barronett, which they enjoyed operating for 26 years.
Jean was a strong, caring Christian woman, a successful businesswoman, a compassionate nurse, and an excellent homemaker. She and Milt enjoyed traveling, both nationally and internationally. Jean loved her family dearly and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She was active in her church and the community.
Jean is survived by her children, Kathleen (William) Granzin of Park Falls, Phillip (Else) Odden of Timberland, Kimberly Odden of Shell Lake, and Gregory (Cheryl) Odden of Timberland; and grandchildren, Jaime, Lindsey, Kelly, Tyler, Nathan, Kannen, Carolina, Karl, Tor Ole, and Jenny; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Milton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland is serving the family.
