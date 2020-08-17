Jean Druschba

Jean Ann Druschba, 89, of Shell Lake died on August 13, 2020, at Glenview Assisted Living Center.
She was born on January 28, 1931, in Pewaukee to George and Catherine (Plein) Savoy. Jean, a graduate of Holy Angels Academy, went on to achieve her certification in x-ray technology. She was married in Pewaukee on April 26, 1958, to Leonard Druschba, who preceded her in death on May 21, 2018.
First settling in Trego, the couple eventually established their family home in Shell Lake. In addition to raising a family of six children, Jean was employed at Shell Lake Indianhead Medical Center as an x-ray technician. Jean was also active in her church, serving as president of the Catholic Council of Women at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Jean was always willing to pitch in to help others and is best known for her ability to knit, each year knitting dozens of mittens, hats, and scarves to keep others warm throughout the winter and baking her famous sugar cookies for church bazaars.
After 25 years of dedicated service at the hospital, Jean retired. However, she continued to stay active, enjoying winters with her husband in Gulf Shores, Alabama, gardening, baking, feeding the birds, volunteering, and cheering on her Packers and Brewers.
She is survived by six children, Greg Druschba of Shell Lake, Cathy (Siegward) Sereno of Double Horn, Texas, Ann Kelly of San Francisco, Megan (Fred) Johnson of Shell Lake, Cecile (Patrick) Aardappel of Spooner, and Julie (Bruce) Walker of St. Paul; six grandchildren, Danielle (Tom) Chiang-Johnson of Denver, Emily Johnson of Denver, Aaron Druschba of Eau Claire, Nicholas Aardappel of Menomonie, Jacob Aardappel of Spooner, and Clare Walker of St. Paul; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; sister, Mary Roling; brother, Richard Savoy; and daughter-in-law, Trudy Druschba.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake with Father Phil Juza officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Trego.
Pallbearers are Jacob Aardappel, Bruce Walker, Fred Johnson, Sig Sereno, Patrick Aardappel, Aaron Druschba, and Nicholas Aardappel. Visitation will be from one hour before mass. Appropriate safety measures should be followed.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
