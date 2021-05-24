Janice Lampi Wood passed away in Bozeman, Montana, on December 24, 2020.
The family will hold a committal service at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery near Spooner on June 23 at 3 p.m. The service will be followed by a remembrance gathering at Pine Brook Farm from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, www.dokkennelson.com.
