Janice Helen Olson Myers was born on November 21, 1938, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, to Harold and Susan (Pankratz) Olson. She was baptized at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Odin, Minnesota, on February 5, 1939, and was confirmed April 6, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran.
She spent most of her early years in that area except for five years at Mayhew Lake, Minnesota. She attended country school through sixth grade and then attended Mountain Lake High School, graduating in 1956.
On October 10, 1956, she married Duane W. Myers at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mountain Lake. They started their married life in Rochester, Minnesota, later moved to Springfield, and then settled in the Twin Cities area where Duane continued his career as an aircraft mechanic. The marriage was blessed with five children.
Janice was a mother, homemaker, retail store owner, and administrative assistant at Central Public Schools. She enjoyed family, reading, sewing, quilting, genealogy, and visiting with friends and family, making lefse and the world’s best potato salad for many family gatherings which were filled with love and laughter.
After retirement, Janice and Duane bought their home in Webb Lake, where they became active members in the Lakeside Community Lutheran Church, the Spooner-Trego Lions, and other community activities.
Duane passed away on June 27, 2016, and after a brief relocation period to Waite Park, Minnesota, Janice moved back to the Spooner area where she enjoyed reconnecting with friends, family, and the church.
Janice is survived by her son, Kevin Myers (Dede), Spooner; daughters, Jolene Buesgens (Jeffrey), Becker, Minnesota, Julie Myers (Mike), Princeton, Minnesota, Jennifer Myers-Jones (Brian), Minneapolis, and Jill Radunz (Mike), Englewood, Florida; grandchildren, Amber Raymond, Aaron Buesgens, Kevin C. Myers, Rachel McDonnell, Cody Myers, Lauren Talarico, Suzanne Lundquist, Clay Jones, Alex Jones, Emeryth Myers, Mackenna Radunz, Abigail Radunz, and Alaina Radunz; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Krueger (Alan); brother, Kenneth Olson (Diana); sisters-in-laws, Fava Boeder and Sharon Magney; brothers-in-law, David Miller, Daniel Myers (Joyce), and Dennis Myers (Donna); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Myers; mother and father, Susan and Harold Olson; infant brother, Keith Harold Olson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bernice and Daniel Myers; brothers-in-law, Donald Kazemba, Clarence Myers, Alfred Hindermann, and Verdell Boeder; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Myers, Carolee Hindermann, and Marilyn Miller; and grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
