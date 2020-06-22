Janet Snell

Janet Margaret Snell, 81, died on June 15, 2020, at her residence in Spooner.
She was born on March 29, 1939, in Cleveland, Wisconsin, one of 14 children to the late James and Irene Pecha. On November 7, 1959, she married Carl Snell. They lived in Kenosha before moving back to Spooner in 2003.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, hunting, fishing, and camping with her family. She also enjoyed taking care of her flowers and feeding a variety of birds.
Janet is survived by her husband of 60 years; sons, Ronald, Raymond, and Richard of Kenosha, and daughter, Cindy of Paddock Lake; her grandchildren, Steven, Kyle, Ryan, Jacob, Jaelyn, and Sara; her great-grandson, Gage; her brothers, Ronald, James, Richard, Raymond, and Thomas Pecha, and sisters, Jane Jester and Shelia Fenn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Irene Pecha; brothers, Eugene, John, and Kurt Pecha and sisters, Carlene Hansen, Lavonne Gaillard, and Brenda Masters.
A celebration luncheon in her honor will be held at her family residence in Spooner on Saturday, June 27, from noon to 4 p.m. For address information: Cindy, 262.62.6773.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Janet’s name.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Janet’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
