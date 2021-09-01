Janet Hanson, 80, of Minong passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Spooner Health.
Janet was born on January 15, 1941, in Milwaukee to Walter E. and Emma (Kroening) Retzlaff. Janet attended the South Shore High School in Milwaukee and later met the love of her life, Gerald. They were joined in marriage on August 13, 1960, and lived with family in the Gordon area, where their first daughter was born.
Gerald accepted a new job at American Motors Company, which moved the family to Milwaukee for 15 years. In that time, they were blessed with two more children. In 1973 Janet and the family moved back up north to Minong and lived in the same home together for 48 years.
Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who always put her family first. She enjoyed gardening, baking, going on car rides, watching wildlife out the window, and going to River Street for fish fry. Janet was an extremely lucky woman. She loved taking trips to the casino and buying scratch-off lottery tickets, and would often come out ahead.
Janet is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gerald; children, Susan Bednar, Karen (James) Marholz, and Jeff (Sharon) Hanson; grandchildren, Christopher L. Marholz, Kenneth S. (Imi Shultz) Marholz, and Jeremy J. Waggoner; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Ciaran, and Nirbella.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marline and Shirley; brother, Jerry; and sons-in-law, Michael Bednar and Daniel J. Marholz.
A visitation will be held at the Spooner Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Janet’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.