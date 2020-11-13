Jane Werner, 70, of Minong died peacefully on November 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Jane was born on July 29, 1950, in Hayward to Eldon and Leone (Burbey) Jaeger. She attended and graduated from Hayward High School in 1968. Immediately following graduation, she moved to Madison where she attended college.
She lived in various places until moving back to Hayward in 1978. She was very proud of passing her Civil Service Test and being hired at the Spooner Post Office in 1985. She moved to Spooner and continued to work at the Spooner Post Office for the next 20 years until her retirement.
On July 31, 1998, she was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Werner at their home in Trego. The couple enjoyed traveling which took them to places such as the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, Branson, Missouri, and South Carolina, to name a few.
She enjoyed playing cards, feeding the birds, and always had events or items planned for her grandkids when they would come to visit.
Jane is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Crystal Terry of Hayward, Jeff Zajicek of Johnson Creek, Tammi (Randy) Schoen of Frontenac, Minnesota, Terri (Bob) Biederman of Durand, Patty Betterley of New Richmond, Mary Ellen Ott of Wheeler, Jerry (Jane) Werner of Nelson; grandchildren, Ashley, Nick, Daniel, Blake, Carrissa, Cassandra, Brett, Ben, Amanda, Adam, Tony, Rodney, Jake, Alex, and Taylor; 13 great-grandchildren; brother and sister, William (Roxy) Jaeger of Chippewa Falls and her udder sister Ella Marie (John) Hills of Spooner; and five nephews and five nieces.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Lou Kalina, and brother-in-law, Joe Kalina.
No services are planned at this time due to the current health crisis. Online memories and[or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
