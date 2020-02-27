Jamie Thompson

Jamie Paul Thompson, 49, of Spooner passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Spooner Health.
Jamie was born on July 11, 1970, in Bloomer to Larry and Sharon Thompson. He went to Anne Street School in Rice Lake.
Jamie participated in the Special Olympics, competing for several years and receiving numerous medals. He worked at Ventures in Shell Lake for 28 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
He loved all sports, especially Packers and Spooner Rails (No. 1 fan). He always listened on the radio, knew the game schedules, and liked to attend games. Jamie was outgoing and loved attending Spooner football and basketball games and attended one Packer game.
He loved and was very talented at many different coloring activities and puzzles. He was never seen without his “dirty dog.” He always kept track of days on his many calendars and watched the time of day. He loved to call and check up on everyone and even figured out how to speed dial. Jamie spent a lot of time with his father; they went to all the fire meetings, fishing, ball games, etc. He loved to eat out at Tony’s for a cheeseburger, fries, and Diet Coke.
Jamie is survived by his father, Larry Thompson; brothers, Jeff (Ann) Thompson of Hastings and Steve Thompson (Joleen Anderson) of Spooner; sister, Janice Thompson (Jason Edinger); many nieces and nephews; and many friends from the community.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Thompson; his grandparents; and his uncle, Robert Thompson.
A funeral service will be held for Jamie on Monday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner with Pastor Brent Berkesch officiating. Music will be provided by Jeff Smuda. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Spooner Funeral Home and on Monday for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Spooner Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Jamie’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
