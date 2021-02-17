Jamie Lair

Jamie L. Lair, 16, of Menomonie passed away in Spooner on February 14, 2021, in a tragic accident. Jamie had battled with her mental health all her life. Those that knew her well, understand the turmoil she went through. During times of emotional distress, she would disassociate, which caused impulsive behaviors. Unfortunately, this time she lost that battle.
Jamie was born on July 31, 2004, in Great Bend, Kansas, to James B. Lair and Dawn L. Pearson. She grew up in Menomonie. She attended Oaklawn Elementary, Menomonie Middle School, and Menomonie High School. At the time of her passing, she was residing with Stacy (Anderson) Sniezewski in Spooner and attending Spooner High School.
Jamie enjoyed drawing, journaling, and listening to music. Jamie desired to become a veterinarian after she graduated. She loved animals and just helping those in need.
Jamie is survived by her father, James B. Lair of Menomonie; her mother, Dawn L. Pearson of Mondovi; grandmother, Barbara Werner of Phillipsburg, Kansas; grandparents, Dan and Marilyn Arnsdorff of Mondovi; and two sisters, SkyWind Lair of Texas and Lynnsee Patrum of Kansas. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Lair; grandfather, John Werner; and her uncle, Tony Lair.
At this time, funeral services are not being held. A Celebration of Life will be planned at an upcoming date. Family is requesting if you would like to find out more about mental illness, please contact NAMI Wisconsin; donations to your local NAMI office or other mental health organization would be greatly honored. Another great resource for mental health is The National Institute of Mental Health at https://www.nimh.nih.gov.
