James Wheeler

James C. Wheeler, 68, of Wascott died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Hayward Health Services.

James Carl Wheeler was born on April 7, 1952, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Earl and Frances (Giwojna) Wheeler. He grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Sibley High School in 1970.

Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served for two years. After his service he worked for the Veteran’s Administration at Fort Snelling, Minnesota.

Jim was united in marriage to Cora in 1982, and they moved to Minong in 1992 where he worked as a sorting clerk at the U.S. Postal Service in Spooner, retiring in 2004. Jim and Cora enjoyed traveling in their retirement, finding that their loving relationship allowed them to live happily together in a travel trailer.

He is survived by his wife, Cora Wheeler; sons, Michael, David, and William Wheeler and Robert Christian; brother, John Wheeler; sister, Delores Haupt; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and the many friends he made wherever he went.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Frances Wheeler, and three brothers, Thomas and Rex Wheeler and Jerome Zarembinski.

Private family services will be held.

Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Wheeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments