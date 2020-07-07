James Patrick Warren, 62, of Trego died on March 19, 2020, at Spooner Health. He was born on April 13, 1957, in St. Charles, Illinois, to John and Betty (Gorseutch) Warren. 

He was married in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on April 4, 1977, to Vanessa Carbone-Warren. 

Jim loved to fish, hunt, loved old cars, and was known as the “Animal Whisperer.” 

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa; two sons, James M. (Jenny) Warren and Patrick W. (Jessica) Warren; seven grandchildren, Mariah, Aaron, Tyler, William, Opal, Elizabeth, and Marcus; one great-grandchild, Myles; four siblings, Patty, Laura, Don, and Janine; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other family and friends. 

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Warren; and siblings, Tom, John, Billy, and Marie.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Cornerstone Church. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. 

Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.

