James Patrick Warren, 62, of Trego died on March 19, 2020, at Spooner Health. He was born on April 13, 1957, in St. Charles, Illinois, to John and Betty (Gorseutch) Warren.
He was married in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on April 4, 1977, to Vanessa Carbone-Warren.
Jim loved to fish, hunt, loved old cars, and was known as the “Animal Whisperer.”
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa; two sons, James M. (Jenny) Warren and Patrick W. (Jessica) Warren; seven grandchildren, Mariah, Aaron, Tyler, William, Opal, Elizabeth, and Marcus; one great-grandchild, Myles; four siblings, Patty, Laura, Don, and Janine; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Warren; and siblings, Tom, John, Billy, and Marie.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Cornerstone Church. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.