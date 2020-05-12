James Pies III

James “Jim” Joseph Pies III, 63, of Kennewick, Washington (formerly of Cowiche, Washington, and Minong) passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at his home on April 16, 2020.
Jim was born on October 6, 1956, in Shell Lake to Jim and Floreen Pies. He graduated from Northwood School District in Minong in 1975. He worked for many years as a chef, salesman, and small-business owner. He enjoyed cooking, traveling, his Mustang convertible, and his vintage Honda motorcycle.
Jim is survived by his wife of 30-plus years, Jan; his three children, Nathan (Danielle) of Gilbert, Arizona; Bradley of Portland, Oregon; Tera (John) Boggs of Kennewick, Washington; his mother, Floreen of Richland, Washington; his sister, Kathe (Mel) Mullikin of Bristol, Indiana; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim; sister, Peggy Larson; brother, Mike; and maternal grandmother, Leona Sandquist.
Jim donated his body upon his passing to the University of Washington for optometrical research. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to the Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired at edithbishelcenter.org.
