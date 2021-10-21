James “Mike” Weaver

James Michael Weaver (Mike), 68, of Big Torch Key, Florida, passed away June 17, 2021. He died after a short bout with a vigorous form of cancer.
He was born June 2, 1953, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, to Joseph E. and Mary M. (Murphy) Weaver. He grew up in Spooner and graduated from Spooner High School in 1971. He then attended school at University of Wisconsin – Barron County.
He worked for the Spooner post office and after that moved to Manitou Springs, Colorado, where he worked in construction.
He married his soul mate Gerri (nee Figura) on April 13, 1983, in Red Lake, Ontario. He said it took $20 and 20 minutes for the ceremony.
Together they owned and operated a fishing camp, Weaver's Wilderness Camp, on Gullrock Lake near Red Lake, Ontario. They would spend the off-season at their home in the Florida Keys. They sold their camp in 2003 after 23 years in business and moved permanently to their home in Florida. In their “semi” retirement they stayed busy managing their rental properties, helping others in hurricane season, saltwater fishing, playing league bocce ball, traveling the world, and socializing with family and friends. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan.
He is survived by his wife, Gerri, of Big Torch Key, Florida; brothers, Charlie of Spooner and Kevin (Judy) of Westport, Washington; Aunt (Toody) Murphy of Spooner; brother-in-law, Chris (Marie) Figura of Eagan, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Terri (Mike) Kovacevich of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Monica Murphy; and paternal grandparents, Earl and Marian Weaver.
Memorials in his honor were held on July 10 in Florida and on Aug. 14 in Spooner.
