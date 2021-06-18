James Johnson

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TODAY... .Dry conditions with relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent and west winds of 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH are expected today across portions of northwest Wisconsin and portions of northeast Minnesota. These dry conditions include the Pine Barrens across northwest Wisconsin. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA... The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&