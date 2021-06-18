James Johnson, 67, of Springbrook, lost his battle with cancer, and he passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home.
James Peter Johnson was born on January 2, 1954, in Baldwin, the son of Howard and Isola (Frykman) Johnson. He was raised in Springfield and Thief River Falls, Minnesota, where he would graduate from high school. Jim continued his education at vocational school in Staples, Minnesota, studying photography.
On July 27, 1974, Jim was joined in marriage to Lucinda A. Ryder in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Jim and Cindy began their life of adventures living briefly in Minneapolis, then moving to Bemidji, Minnesota, where Jim happened into a job that turned into a career, taking them all over the U.S. Jim worked for Bemidji Locker Plant for several years and then moved to Audubon, Minnesota, where he started work for Savig’s Meat Processing. Jim became co-owner of the business and the name was changed J & D Meats.
While pursuing his hobby of flying, another adventure presented itself, and the family moved to Delta Junction, Alaska, where he was a butcher for Frontier Foods. While working there, Jim and his family embraced the Alaskan way, building their own tiny cabin in the woods, complete with outhouse and kerosene lanterns. Jim was later sought out for a position in Ketchikan, Alaska where he worked with a local grocery store.
His love of the ocean drew him to study for and receive his charter captain’s licenses, then operating a charter fishing boat business for salmon and halibut. Jim and Cindy moved to Thorne Bay, Alaska where he continued work as a butcher and manage a village grocery store.
In 1994, they decided to return to the lower 48 states to be closer to family. After flipping the coin a few times to determine which roads to take as they drove east across the U.S. from Seattle, they ended up in Hayward, Wisconsin, ultimately building a home in Springbrook. Jim worked for the Meat Palace in Hayward and ICO in Trego. With his love of design and building, he began Beanbrook Woodworks and would travel to numerous craft shows with his 18th century replica furniture and crafts.
Jim was genuinely interested in all things, from gardening and history to blacksmithing and tying flies. He loved reading, telling stories, and when not keeping his hands busy with some new project, he was dreaming up the next great adventure he and Cindy would take.
Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cindy; one daughter, Melissa (Dave) Kohlsdorf of Brookville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Eric, Julia, and Kaitlynn; and one nephew and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and only sibling, Kathryn Johnson.
A memorial service is being planned for Jim at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Springbrook on July 10 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at a later date in Evansville, Minnesota.
Jim was never without a beloved four-legged friend. To honor him, send memorials or donate supplies or time to your local animal shelter.
Online condolences can be left for Jim’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
