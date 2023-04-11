James (Jim) Frederick Lee

James (Jim) Frederick Lee (91) died January 2, 2023, in Arlington Heights, IL. He was born March 23, 1931, at McVille, ND, spent his youth in Northwestern Wisconsin before moving to the Minneapolis, MN area.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Georgiana (Combs) Lee, and by his sister and brother-in-law, Winifred and Frank Johnecheck. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Lawson Lee; by his children, David (Terri), Derek (Beth) and Jennifer; grandchildren, Jamie, Mandie (Eric), Zachary, Emmie, Colby (Katie), Andy (Carrie), Casey, James, Daniel, Clayton and Henry; great-grandchildren, Greenly, Jaydin, Noah, Nathan, Hudson, Asa, Addison, Morgan, Raven and Ashton. Jim was also a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

