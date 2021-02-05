Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 25 below to around 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional Wind Chill Advisories may be needed into mid to late next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&