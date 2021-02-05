James Hodek, 81, of Gordon died on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at his home with his wife by his side.
James was born on February 7, 1939, in Milwaukee to George and Florence (Guerin) Hodek. He grew up in the Rhinelander area and after high school began working for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. His career would take him throughout the state until he took a job at Gordon, where he worked for 18 years, and then retired as the superintendent of the Gordon Correctional Center after 30-plus years in his field.
On June 17, 1972, he was united in marriage to Geraldine Pipala in Hawkins.
James is survived by his wife, Gerri; sons, David (Teresa) of Hermantown, Minnesota, Scott (Bethany) of Eau Claire, and Darren (Jessica) of Cameron; and four grandchildren, Sonja, Sarah, Bo, and Raelynn.
James is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill.
No services are planned at this time, but a celebration of James’ life is being planned for the spring.
Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
