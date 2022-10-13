James A. (Jim) Shellito

James A. (Jim) Shellito of Minneapolis, formerly of Spooner, passed away Sept. 26th, 2022, at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Jim was born March 31, 1944, to Franklin and Louise Shellito. He was a 1962 graduate of Spooner High School.

To plant a tree in memory of James Shellito as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments