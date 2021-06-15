Jake Rechsteiner passed away on November 9, 2020, at Queen’s Hospital in Honolulu Hawaii, after a long illness. He was 44 years old.
Jake was born on September the 22, 1976, in Saint Paul to Hans and Karen (VanBeck) Rechsteiner. He was a 1995 graduate of Spooner High School and attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis for four years. He was a master electrician who worked in Minneapolis and Spooner before moving to Honolulu in 2014. While in Hawaii, he developed an interest and expertise in solar energy and 12V energy storage.
Before moving to Hawaii, Jake was an avid downhill skier, snowboarder, ice fisherman, and lover of water sports. While in Hawaii, he developed new interests in surfing and ocean fishing.
Jake had a sunny disposition and was a perpetual optimist. It was those traits that allowed him to attract many friends and acquaintances, who will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his parents, Karen (Mark) Rabinovitch, Minneapolis, and Hans Rechsteiner, MD, Spooner; sister, Hannah (Justin) Bluse; niece Ander Bluse, Spooner; aunts and uncles, Robert (Rex) and Mary Rechsteiner, Show Low, Arizona, and Neil and Kathy Rechsteiner, Tomahawk, Wisconsin; cousins, Amy Saucer, Clarksville, Tennessee, Paul Rechsteiner, Las Vegas, Nevada, Laura Allen, Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and Sarah Rechsteiner, Wausau, Wisconsin.
