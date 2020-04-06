Jacob ‘Jake’ Mangelsen

Jacob “Jake” Roy Mangelsen, 43, of Siren, reached out to grasp the right hand of Jesus at 8:13 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends.
Jake was born on October 4, 1976, to Henry and Karen (Romsos) Mangelsen. He grew up milking cows on the family farm in Hertel. He attended Siren Schools where he was active in football, basketball, track, band, and choir. Outside of school, he enjoyed playing fastpitch and church league softball and making friends through 4-H.
Jake graduated in 1995 as the valedictorian of his class and was voted Homecoming king. After high school, Jake went to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and earned his CPA license.
In 1994, Jake’s friend, Kyle Lindquist, brought him to the family cabin on Big Wood Lake to hang out with Kyle’s cousin, Christy (Ferrie) Paulson, who brought her friend, Holly Erickson, from Stewartville, Minnesota. Jake and Holly met and they never looked back.
They went to college at UW-Eau Claire and were married on May 30, 1998. After college, Jake worked as a CPA. He and Holly bought their first home in Chetek. While there, they welcomed their first daughter, Hannah, on February 19, 2001. From there, they moved to Austin, Minnesota, to be closer to Holly’s parents, and Jake worked as the controller for the Austin Public School District. In 2004, they moved to Stewartville, where they welcomed their second daughter, Grace Mae.
In 2007, they bought the Acorn Pantry kitchen store and moved to Siren. They purchased the Chattering Squirrel Coffee Café in 2009 and opened Tesora Restaurant & Event Center in 2013, both in Siren. The same year, they opened the Cook’s Pantry kitchen store in Rochester, Minnesota.
Jake was actively involved in the community as a member of the Siren Chamber of Commerce, Siren School Board, Frederic Crosswalk Community Youth Group, and as a coach for Grace’s traveling volleyball and basketball teams.
Jake’s strong faith in his savior, Jesus Christ, sustained him through his courageous four-year battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. His favorite Bible verse was James 1:2-3: “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you face trials of various kinds, for the testing of your faith leads to steadfastness.”
Jake loved people and was a light to everyone who met him. He will be remembered for his love of his family, his willingness to help anyone who needed it, his passion for the Packers and Bucks (especially watching with Grace), and his hilariously terrible dad jokes.
His greatest joy was being a dad, and he extended that fatherly love to his daughters’ friends and the kids in his youth group.
He is survived by his loving wife, Holly Mangelsen; daughters, Hannah “Hans-banans” and Grace “Chicken Nugget”; parents, Karen and Henry Mangelsen; sister, April (Dave) Close; brothers, Larry (Traci) Mangelsen and Randy (Georgia) Mangelsen; and nieces and nephews, Patty, Mandy, Seeley, Baxter, Emma, Justin, Henry, Josephine and Kaia.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of kindness and love. They are truly humbled by the support from family, friends, and the community.
Private Family Services will be held. A Celebration of Life Gathering is currently pending.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Webster. Memorials to the family can be made at bit.ly/3bU6Ks. Online condolences may be expressed at swedberg-taylor.com.
