Jacob Bethel
Jacob Jedi Bethel passed away on March 7 after battling a very aggressive form of cancer.
Jake was born on July 28, 1983, to Glen and Bonnie (Lawler) Bethel in Antigo. After graduating high school and technical college, he was employed in a variety of work during his adult years.
His interests were wide ranged from cooking, hunting, Badger football, creative gardening, to a passion for fishing. Jacob never lost a small fish.
He is survived by his parents; daughters, Eden of Spooner and Hope of Siren; brother, Nathan (Katisa Ferguson) of Spooner; sister, Hannah of Spooner; and nephews, Alton and Nico of Spooner.
He was proceeded in death by his brothers Max, Zachary, and Lukas.
A celebration of life of a true Jedi will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for his daughters’ educational accounts and can be sent to Glen Bethel, care of Master Barbers, 321 Front St., Spooner, WI 54801.
Jacob was loved and will be missed but is now in a galaxy far, far away.
