...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Jackie Paige Coddington, 83, of Stone Lake, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2022, in the loving home of his family.
Jack was born May 14th, 1939, in a logging camp in Winter, Wis, the son of Theodore and Lois Coddington. He was the 5th of 7 boys. At 13, his family moved to Stone Lake, where he lived the remainder of his life. Most of his working years were spent logging with his brothers, which he truly enjoyed. He loved sports, especially baseball, and was a very good fast pitch pitcher on local teams back in his younger years. He enjoyed gardening and growing things and a love for nature in general. He was part of the pit crew with his brothers for his brother-in-law Ray Young and enjoyed several years of racing in Seeley and Rice Lake. He was on the town board of Stone Lake for 35 years and was instrumental in helping establish the Wetland Park and Historical Society. He was a member of the Wesleyan Church in Stone Lake. He loved his family dearly and he loved Jesus.
