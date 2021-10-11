Jacki Cariolano

Jacki Marie Cariolano of Antigo and formerly of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away at her home in Antigo on Monday, Oct. 4.

Jacki was born to May L. and Noe J. Ayotte in Racine on Sept. 1, 1953. Jacki married the love of her life, Jim, in 1982 and moved to Spooner in 1986. The couple moved to Antigo to spend time with her family where they are also located.

Jacki is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jim; sisters, Patty (Tim) Atkinson, Robin Ayotte, Lori (Keith) Rickert, Candice (Duane) Behn, and brothers, Jim (Sharon) Ayotte and David Ayotte. Also by sisters-in-law Vicki Cariolano and Maria (Larry) Evers.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at noon on Oct. 16 at her sister Candice’s residence, 239910 Cty. Rd., HH, Aniway, Wisconsin.

