Jace L. Canfield, age 44, a resident of Eau Claire, passed away on July 28, 2022.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM, followed by a remembrance service at 7:00 PM at Spooner Funeral Home, Spooner, WI.

