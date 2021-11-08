Irmgard Deutsch

Irmgard Louise Hoffman Deutsch of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021. She had 94 years of life stories to share.

Irma was born in Powe, Germany, to August and Sophie Hoffmann. She married Karl Deutsch on August 7, 1953. They immigrated to Illinois in December of 1956, and she was a seamstress at a clothing factory.

They purchased apartment buildings in Chicago and their tenants became their family. When they purchased Andree’s Resort on Big McKenzie Lake, Spooner, Wisconsin, became their new home. She was a hard worker and would tackle any building or repair project.

Irma volunteered with the Red Cross for many years. She loved her flower gardens, knitting, crafting, games and traveling, always generous with her garden, crafts, and helping others. Irma and Karl were very proud to become citizens on December 14, 2000.

Irma was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Irma has sadly missed her husband, Karl, of 66 years, who died on May 8, 2020. She will be greatly missed by family in Germany and many friends around the USA.

