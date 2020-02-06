Irene Kinnear Michel passed away on January 31, 2020, at Glenview Assisted Living in Shell Lake.
Irene was born in Springbrook on July 19, 1930, the daughter of Arthur and Almina Hubbell.
Irene is survived by a sister, Mary Cunningham; two brothers, Roy Hubbell and Ransom Hubbell; her daughter, Janet (Dale) Lietha; her son, John A. (Tammy) Kinnear; seven step-children, Gregory (Cindy) Michel, Douglas (Sheri) Michel, Karen Anderson, Gary Michel, Karla Michel, Paul Michel, and Trish Michel, and their families; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Robert (Joann) Lietha and children Tyler and Greta, John E. (Stevie) Kinnear and children Lily and Owen, Renee (Kyle) Santy and children Amelia and Vivian, Angela Clawson and children Cameron and Charlie, Tiffany Baker and children Braydon and Ciera, Kristi (Kit) Snyder and son Zackary, and Brooke (Edgar) and children Dominic, Alizayah, and Israel; and many nieces and nephews.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John E. Kinnear (in 1978); her brothers, William Hubbell, Edwin Hubbell, Arthur Hubbell, and Leon Hubbell; and sister, Evelyn Cariolano. She is also preceded in death by her husband, George Michel (in 2018), and step-children, Julie and Kevin.
Aside from spending time with her family, Irene had many interests. She was a paraprofessional with the School District of Solon Springs for many years. One of her greatest joys was teaching students to read, do math, and learn to love the school library. She was an excellent seamstress, loved to read, walk, travel with George, and visit with friends. She was a lover of animals, especially dogs and cats.
“The family would like to thank the staff at Glenview for their love and care during the last few years,” the family said.
A memorial service for Irene is being planned for spring.
For additional information: Solon Springs Funeral Home, 715.378.2291, or leave condolences for the family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
