Irene Anderson

Irene Alice Anderson, 88, of St. Joseph, Minnesota, and formerly of Minong passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota, due to heart failure.
Irene was born on November 13, 1931, to Clifford and Alice Featherly at home in the town of Chicog. She attended Twin Lakes school in Chicog until grade 8. She married Floyd Lemon in 1949, and together Irene and Floyd owned and operated Floyd’s Fix-It Shop in Minong until Floyd’s passing in 1990.
Irene then reconnected with Donald Anderson with whom she had attended school as a young girl. Irene and Donald were married on August 12, 1992, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Minong. Irene was a long-standing member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
She and Don enjoyed living on the hobby farm together, raising chickens, doing woodworking projects, growing their garden, feeding the birds, spending time at Lily Lake, and spending time with their family.
Irene was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, aunt and friend. She was full of life and always had time for a cup of coffee and a visit. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed hosting her family during the holidays.
In her later years, Irene enjoyed visiting with her family, going to day program, and spending time with her house mates at Generations Assisted Living.
Left to cherish Irene’s loving memoryare her family, Todd (Terri) Anderson of Trego; a grandchild, Colton Anderson of Trego; nieces and nephews, Dori Stone, Gordy Paske, Pamela Standberg, Jody Helland, and Lorrie Waite. Irene also leaves behind many great-nieces and nephews, a host of other family members and friends, and last but not least, her beloved pet dog, Taffy.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Alice Featherly; husband, Donald Anderson; one brother, Charles Featherly; and one sister, Gladys Summeril.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m. at the Webb Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Irene’s family at www.bratley-nelson.com.
