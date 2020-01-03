Inga Schlender, 76, of Spooner lost her four-year battle against cancer on Monday, Dec. 23.
Inga had a fighting spirit and zest for life that made her want to try all she could to fight the disease. Her love of living at The Lake, which was her and Wolfgang’s American dream after immigrating to the United States from Germany, and her shining star, granddaughter Emily Simon, were her motivating factors to never give up. Inga’s love of family kept her pushing forward and her glass half full. She always said “It could be worse” with a smile and kept living her best life.
Inga passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family, daughter Angela Schlender, son-in-law Charles Simon, and granddaughter Emily Simon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wolfgang, who she missed terribly and has now been reunited.
No formal service will be held, rather a memorial in the spring.
