Hurley Bown

Hurley J. Bown, 71, of Webster passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at his home.
Hurley was born in Spooner on March 27, 1949, to Orlo and Electa (Wood) Bown. He attended school in Spooner and then went on to work many odd jobs over the years, selling Amway, cutting firewood, hauling odds and ends, and most recently working at A&H Waste and Recycling Center.
Hurley took over the house and homestead as an adult and lived there all his life.
Hurley is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elois Clark, Vialis Marsh, Iona Fortun, Liane Dalbec, Irene (Doren) Daniels, and Marion Bown (infant); and brothers, Glen Bown, Lorn Bown, and Vincent (Oleta) Bown.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.