Hurley Bown

Hurley J. Bown, 71, of Webster passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at his home.

Hurley was born in Spooner on March 27, 1949, to Orlo and Electa (Wood) Bown. He attended school in Spooner and then went on to work many odd jobs over the years, selling Amway, cutting firewood, hauling odds and ends, and most recently working at A&H Waste and Recycling Center.

Hurley took over the house and homestead as an adult and lived there all his life.

Hurley is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elois Clark, Vialis Marsh, Iona Fortun, Liane Dalbec, Irene (Doren) Daniels, and Marion Bown (infant); and brothers, Glen Bown, Lorn Bown, and Vincent (Oleta) Bown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Hurley Bown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments