Hunter Percy

Hunter Edward Percy, 12, of Spooner got his angel wings on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in a tragic car/bicycle accident just outside of Spooner.
Hunter was born on May 6, 2008m to Ed and Kayla (Roettger) Percy. He attended Spooner Schools and was going to be in the seventh grade in the fall. His favorite thing to do was play X Box One with his brother, sister, and numerous friends. He also liked to 4-wheel, go on bike rides with his brother and sister, and just be silly at times. He loved all animals, even though he was allergic to most of them. His favorite foods were BBQ ribs and chicken strips, and he could eat them every day.
Hunter was a very quiet soul and enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. He had two dogs, Violet and Charlotte, which can already tell something is different in the household.
Hunter will be deeply missed by his mom and dad, Kayla and Ed Percy, sister, Brooke, and brother, Easton, all of Spooner; grandparents, Mary (Allan) Hazuga of Barron, Al (Wendy) Roettger of Barron, and Laurie Percy of Shell Lake; his great-grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandpapa, Ed Percy.
"The family would like to thank everyone for all of the condolences, prayers, kind words, hugs, donations, and the items left at his memorial on Green Valley Road in Spooner during this difficult time," the family said.
A memorial service for Hunter will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
