Hiram Pettey Jr.

Hiram James Pettey Jr., 77, of Spooner, died on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2021, after a courageous battle with kidney failure.
Hiram was born on August 17, 1943, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Hiram Sr. and Helen (Struckmann) Pettey. After graduating from John Marshall High School, he enlisted in the Army Reserves for six years.
In 1966, he married Verdell Schwantz of Plainview, Minnesota. He worked at French’s Produce and Clutch and Transmission in Rochester. In 1972, he and Verdell started S&M Salvage and Marine in Oronoco, Minnesota. They retired from it after 42 years and moved to Spooner. In his retirement, he drove the handicap van for Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Hiram’s positive outlook radiated in his family, friends, doctors, and nurses. His love of motorcycling took him to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally almost 50 times. He taught his sons a strong work ethic, to be skillful mechanics and hard workers. Their snowmobiling, motorcycling, and fishing trips filled several photo albums with pictures. He loved his family, cabin, classic cars, and skidloaders. His Spooner neighbors enjoyed his coffee, donuts, and snowplowing!
Hiram is survived by his wife, Verdell; their two sons, Terry (Elizabeth), Pleasant Prairie, and Eric (Carrie), Hudson; five grandchildren, Brandyn, Carter, Olivia, Isaac, and Adeline; a sister, Nina (Paul) Koperski, Ventura, California; a brother, Lyle (Maribeth) Pettey, Rochester, Minnesota; nieces, Sarah Pettey (Justine Marks) and Kristin (Tyler) Manzo; nephew, Scott (Denise) Pettey, and grand-nephew, Gavin Clark; and his dog, Joey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held on May 1 at the Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview, Minnesota. A car cruise and celebration of life will follow.
Spooner Funeral Home of Spooner and Schadand Zabel Funeral Home of Plainview, Minnesota, are in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, N5015 Beaverbrook Ave., Spooner, WI 54801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
